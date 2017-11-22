911 calls released in Mattawan officer-involved shooting

MATTAWAN, Mich. — 911 calls have been released in the officer-involved shooting that happened earlier this month in Mattawan.

Several calls were released by Van Buren County Central Dispatch Wednesday. One was made by a teacher at Mattawan High School, relaying information about a suspicious vehicle she saw driving near her.

“The red car went towards the high school. The police car went behind, went left, so, the opposite direction,” the person says in the call.

Another caller talks about a vehicle almost hitting her and her son as they walked towards a bus stop.

Listen to some of the calls here:

The incident happened on Nov. 3 in Mattawan when an officer stopped a vehicle that had been stolen. Three people were in the vehicle.

A chase ensued and the officer fired a shot to try and stop the car. One of the people in the vehicle was injured.

The officer involved, Chelsey Omilian, was eventually charged with Reckless Use of a Firearm. The misdemeanor charge carries a potential of 90-day jail sentence and $500 fine.

The driver of the stolen vehicle, Gary Kingsbury, has been charged and arraigned on two counts of Unlawful Use of a Motor Vehicle and Resisting and Obstructing Police. He is currently in the Van Buren County Jail.

Omilian has been on administrative leave since the incident.