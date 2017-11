× A Christmas for the Animals

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Santa and his reindeer are making a stop in Grand Rapids for the John Ball Zoo’s Christmas for the Animals event on December 2.

The annual, free event shows off the zoo’s animal enrichment programs.

The day will include not only a visit from Santa, but also, “aquatic elves,” an ice carver and a marching band.

Although this is a free event, the zoo will be taking donations. All the donations will go towards enrichment items.