Defense leads Ferris State into 2nd round of the playoffs

BIG RAPIDS, Mich -- The Ferris State football team plays at Fort Hays State (11-0) Saturday at 1 p.m. in the 2nd round for the NCAA division 2 playoffs. This marks the 4th striaght year the Bulldogs are playing on Thanksgiving weekend.

A big difference this season has been the Ferris defense which has allowed just 14.6 points per game this season.

"It's been really the 1st year where we can punt and protect that is kind of our philosphy to punt the ball and protect the ball" 6th year head coach Tony Annese said. "Through my years I haven't really been the guy that wants to play that conservatively but we've been that way this year been able to win games in low scoring affairs so I'm pleased by that."

Annese said the team saw the success Northwest Missouri State has had with strong defenses, the Bearcats won 3 of the last 4 national championships and beat the Bulldogs last year in the national semifinals.

"Playing in the playoffs we've lost games because our defense hasn't performed to the level we needed it to win a championship" senior defensive back KC Zenner said. "Putting in the new scheme this year, last year we kind of made some strides towards the end of the year but this year the new scheme has really helped a lot."

The Bulldogs leavev for Hays, Kansas on Thursday.