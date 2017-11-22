Dunn family building a legacy at Saugatuck

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAUGATUCk, Mich -- When Bill Dunn took over the Saugatuck football program back in 2003 it hadn't won a game in over 3 years, the Indians went 0-9 in his 1st season and the losing streak reached 42 games.

"A lot of people asked me, what are you doing in Saugatuck?" Dunn, now in his 15th season, said. "We stuck to our guns, I've got a great coaching staff that has been with me, 4 of these guys have been with me for 15 years, that collectively brings a lot to the table and our community is very supportive are kids work hard and that's been a tremendous 15 year run"

Dunn earned his 100th career victory this year when Saugatuck knocked off Maple Valley to win the district championship.

"Well I know he is a great coach" senior quarterback Jackson Shriver said. "He is a great mentor and he has took us a long way a lot of people didn't think this group would be able to get this far but we have and I think a big credit to that is to him."

Dunn has coached all 4 of his sons at Saugatuck, his youngest, Brad, is a junior running back and defensive back on this years team. He was a ball boy back in 2010 when the Indians made their 1st trip to Ford Field, a 42-21 loss to Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart in division 8. This week Brad gets to play as Saugatuck makes a return trip to the state finals.

"First time playing with him because the first time I was a little kid, ball boy" Brad said. "Now I'm going to be on the same team as him playing for him."

Saugatuck plays Pewamo-Westphalia at 10 a.m. Saturday morning in the division 7 state championship game.