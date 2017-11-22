× ‘Free cruise’ a little too good to be true for Ludington radio listener

LUDINGTON, Mich. — The Ludington Police Department says beware of rip-off artists this holiday season.

Someone called a listener of WMOM radio in Ludington on Wednesday, claiming to be a representative of the station, according to police. The caller supposedly told the victim they had won a cruise, and all they needed to do was answer three trivia questions. Police say the victim answered the questions correctly, and was then given a web link where they were to enter their phone number.

When the victim clicked on the website, it asked them for their credit-card number, in order to pay a $59 fee to win the “free” cruise. But Ludington Police say WMOM management assured police the station had nothing to do with it.

Police ask anyone who receives a similar phone call to just hang up. And don’t provide personal information “under any circumstances”.