Lowell man arraigned on Criminal Sexual Conduct charge after alleged groping incident

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A Kent County district judge has read formal charges against a 73-year-old Lowell man in connection with an alleged groping incident that was reported by a woman in May.

Lowell Police tell FOX 17 Ron Potter was arrested Tuesday, and arraigned on a fourth-degree Criminal Sexual Conduct charge Wednesday in 63rd District Court. Four other women have since filed written complaints claiming they were victims of similar incidents, some dating back ten years. All of the alleged incidents happened in Kent County.

However, police say Potter has no criminal record.

He posted a $1,000 personal-recognizance bond Wednesday, and was released, according to a Lowell Police detective.

A probable-cause hearing has been scheduled for December 6th in District Court.

The Lowell Police Department asks any other alleged victims to contact it, or Silent Observer.