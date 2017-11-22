P-W heads to Ford Field with 10 Thelen’s on the team

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WESTPHALIA, Mich -- Thelen is common last name around Pewamo and Westphalia, this season the P-W varsity football team has 10 players with that surname after the call-ups for the playoffs.

"It`s a pretty common name around here" head coach Jeremy Miller said. "I don`t know if it is common to have ten but we are usually up there, we like our Thelen`s"

Are they all be related?

"Not necessarily close like first or fourth but I`m sure down the line at some point we probably are" senior running back and linebacker Byrce Thelen said. "I mean but it`s not like I see them at family parties or anything."

In order to avoid confusion the team uses a lot of nicknames, especially when it comes to junior Jared Thelen who starts at right tackle and defensive tackle.

"We had to go to middle names because last year there were so many Jared`s on the team so we ended up just going with middle names" senior defensive end Damon Schneider said. "Tony was probably the best one that stuck around."

"It kind of just proves how close we are together and our bond" Bryce Added. "The brotherhood we have here just by using nicknames and screwing around giving each other some crap, it`s a riot."

The Thelen's and the rest of the Pirates will play 1 more game together Saturday morning at 10 a.m. at Ford Field in the division 7 state championship game against Saugatuck.