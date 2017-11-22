× Police investigating motorcycle crash in Kent County

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich- Investigators responded to a report of a motorcycle crash late Wednesday night.

Calls came in shortly after 11 p.m. in the area of Alpine Avenue and Alpine Church Road.

Details surrounding the incident remain under investigation. Michigan State Police is handling the investigation, but the Kent County Sheriff’s Office and Alpine Township Fire Department were on scene Wednesday.

That stretch of Alpine is shut down in both directions, officials expect it to be closed for about an hour.

This is a developing story.