Police searching for runaway teen

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Police are asking for help in locating a missing teen last seen in the Grand Haven area.

Dale Lee Shaw, 15, was last seen walking near Ferry School Tuesday afternoon.

Shaw, who is from the Muskegon area, was supposed to arrive at a relative’s house on Fulton Street in Grand Haven but never reached the destination.

After investigating, police believe Shaw is a runaway. The teen was last seen wearing a black jacket, jeans, red shoes and a dark-colored backpack.

Anyone with information about Shaw’s whereabouts is asked to call the Ottawa County Central Dispatch at 1-800-249-0911.