Roy Moore’s campaign spokesman resigns

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore’s campaign spokesman has resigned.

Campaign chairman Bill Armistead says John Rogers has resigned as communications director. Armistead says the campaign appreciated “his valuable contributions to our team.”

Hannah Ford, the deputy campaign manager, is taking over press duties. Rogers confirmed to the Associated Press that he has resigned.

Moore’s campaign has been hit with accusations that Moore, as a deputy district attorney in his 30s, sexually assaulted or molested two teens and sought romantic relationships with several other teens.

Moore has denied the allegations.

Moore’s campaign has taken an aggressive tone in the press in recent days. In a press conference Tuesday, campaign strategist Dean Young and others lashed out at the news media and called the accusations “lies.”