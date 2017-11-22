‘Shop with a Sheriff’ in Grand Haven

Posted 2:04 PM, November 22, 2017, by , Updated at 02:08PM, November 22, 2017

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Local law enforcement along the lakeshore plan on making the holidays brighter for area children.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says they’re teaming up with Meijer and Walmart for the 9th annual event. The benefit will allow kids to purchase gifts and clothing as the holidays get into full gear.

It’s taking place December 5 at Walmart starting at 4:30 p.m. and Meijer at 5 p.m. in Grand Haven.

Grand Haven Public Schools and Grand Haven Township Fire and Rescue are also taking part.

 

