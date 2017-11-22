Sophie is up for adoption from Humane Society of West Michigan

Posted 11:15 AM, November 22, 2017, by , Updated at 11:14AM, November 22, 2017

Say hello to Sophie! She's a 5-year-old Terrier mix and weighs about 35 pounds. She was transferred to the Humane Society of West Michigan from another shelter.

She does will with other dogs, and would love to go home with one so she has a friend to play with!

Throughout the entire month of November, the Humane Society of West Michigan is running their "New Family Member November" adoption event. Adoption fees for small animals and adult cats six months and older are waived, while adult dogs five months and older will have an adoption fee of $99 (a savings of $96.)

For more information on Sophie or another animal, visit the Humane Society of West Michigan or call (616)-453-8900.

