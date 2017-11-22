Victims of gymnastics doctor blame university

Posted 3:44 PM, November 22, 2017, by , Updated at 03:47PM, November 22, 2017

LANSING, Mich.  — Athletes who were sexually assaulted by a former gymnastics doctor say Michigan State University, USA Gymnastics and the U.S. Olympic Committee failed to stop the abuse and allowed dozens more girls to be molested.

Larry Nassar pleaded guilty Wednesday in a Michigan courtroom. Accusers and their lawyers, who have sued the institutions, spoke at a news conference afterward.

Attorney John Manly criticized an internal probe being conducted at Michigan State and urged Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette to reconsider not expanding his criminal probe to include school officials who allegedly knew of Nassar’s misconduct. He called on the university to release documents showing “who knew what when.”

“These young women and these girls deserve justice,” Manly said.

Nassar is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 12 and faces at least 25 years in prison.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

