Victims of gymnastics doctor blame university

LANSING, Mich. — Athletes who were sexually assaulted by a former gymnastics doctor say Michigan State University, USA Gymnastics and the U.S. Olympic Committee failed to stop the abuse and allowed dozens more girls to be molested.

Larry Nassar pleaded guilty Wednesday in a Michigan courtroom. Accusers and their lawyers, who have sued the institutions, spoke at a news conference afterward.

Attorney John Manly criticized an internal probe being conducted at Michigan State and urged Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette to reconsider not expanding his criminal probe to include school officials who allegedly knew of Nassar’s misconduct. He called on the university to release documents showing “who knew what when.”

Victim: MSU officials kept a pedophile in place for decades & silenced victims of #LarryNassar @fox17 pic.twitter.com/KXiFmy8xxO — Darren Cunningham (@darrenfox17) November 22, 2017

“These young women and these girls deserve justice,” Manly said.

Nassar is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 12 and faces at least 25 years in prison.

