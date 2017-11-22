Winter parking ban begins Dec. 15 in Muskegon

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon Police say the winter parking ban in the city will begin Friday, Dec. 15.

During the ban, which runs through the end of February, no parking is allowed on any Muskegon street between 2 and 6 a.m.

The police department says in a release that officers will be issuing red “warning” tags through the holiday season reminding drivers of the winter parking rules.

Officials also say that during the ban, vehicles can legally be parked on the terrace, which is the area between the street and the sidewalk.

During extreme winter weather, the city can declare a “snow emergency,” meaning all vehicles need to be off the street within six hours of the declaration.