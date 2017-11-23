#9PMRoutine video featuring K9 Nitro goes viral

Posted 5:43 AM, November 23, 2017, by , Updated at 05:45AM, November 23, 2017

GULF SHORES, Alabama — A video is going viral on social media of a two officers and a K9 gearing up to protect and serve their community.

The Gulf Shores Police Department created a video with Officers Cowan and Hancock and their K9 Nitro for there #9PMRoutine.

#9PmRoutine is sweeping across social media to promote crime-prevention in communities.

According to a post by the Gulf Shores Police Department, #9PMRoutine is to remind people to lock up their homes and vehicles, secure their valuables and to report any suspicious activity to their local police force.

