Dry Thanksgiving, warm & windy Friday

WEST MICHIGAN- So far, our travel plans getting to and from our Thanksgiving destination have been no issue whatsoever. I would expect the same thing to continue tomorrow as well, but it's going to be much warmer!

Today should be a pretty nice Thanksgiving. The Lions game is the early game at 12:30, and by the time you fall asleep on the couch, temps will have returned to the 30s.

It's going to be very windy tomorrow, but that breeze is moving out of the south and southwest so it'll be much warmer Friday afternoon! Expect this to be short lived for the weekend, but we'll be back in the 50s to begin next week!