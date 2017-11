× Fire breaks out Wednesday night at Kalamazoo business

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Firefighters were able to contain a fire to one business after fighting it for over two hours near the intersection of Cork Street and Burdick Street in Kalamazoo.

Officials said they received a call about a fire near the area just before 11 p.m. on Wednesday.

It is unclear what started this fire and no one was injured during the incident.