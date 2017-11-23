GR Turkey Trot turns 25

Posted 5:19 AM, November 23, 2017, by
11.22 turkey trot

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The streets of Grand Rapids will be filled with runners Thursday morning for the 25th Annual Turkey Trot.

The 5k run/walk and the mini trot begin at 8 a.m.

Presented by the Blue Care Network, the event is a holiday race to help inspire people to live healthy lives and to jump start their fitness goals.

The mini trot is for children 12 years old and younger and is free.

The 5k will begin outside of Van Andel Arena on Fulton Street in Grand Rapids and will take runners through Grand Rapids and over the Grand River.

All participants will receive a metal and a t-shirt.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s