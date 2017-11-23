× GR Turkey Trot turns 25

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The streets of Grand Rapids will be filled with runners Thursday morning for the 25th Annual Turkey Trot.

The 5k run/walk and the mini trot begin at 8 a.m.

Presented by the Blue Care Network, the event is a holiday race to help inspire people to live healthy lives and to jump start their fitness goals.

The mini trot is for children 12 years old and younger and is free.

The 5k will begin outside of Van Andel Arena on Fulton Street in Grand Rapids and will take runners through Grand Rapids and over the Grand River.

All participants will receive a metal and a t-shirt.