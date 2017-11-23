Mel Trotter Ministries serves Thanksgiving meal to thousands

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Families across our area came together for one West Michigan organization’s Thanksgiving tradition, making sure everyone celebrates the holiday with company and a full plate of food.

Mel Trotter Ministries served a free Thanksgiving dinner to about 2,000 people Thursday at DeVos Place ballroom.

The organization has been serving the holiday meal for 21 years and the goal is to make sure everyone gets to celebrate Thanksgiving.

“Whether they’re homeless or can’t afford a meal,” said Mel Trotter Ministries CEO Dennis Van Kampen. “They can have a really traditional amazing meal with pie and everything.”

The event is also an opportunity for community members to build relationships with more than 800 volunteers. “Life changing relationships are happening here,” said Van Kampen.

Wendy Gomez of Grand Rapids said she and her family come to the organization’s Thanksgiving gathering every year, not only because the food is delicious but because of all the kind people the family meets.

“I really like it because they’re so nice,” said Gomez.