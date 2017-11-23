Police chase stolen vehicle at high-speeds in Los Angeles

Posted 3:20 PM, November 23, 2017

WEST LOS ANGELES, Calif. (FOX 11) – Up to three suspects in a stolen dark-colored sedan led units from the California Highway Patrol and the LAPD Pacific Division on an erratic high-speed chase through surface streets and freeways in West LA.

Our affiliates at FOX 11 say the chase began just before noon on Thanksgiving Day and took police through various neighborhoods on the west-side of Los Angeles until the suspects collided with another vehicle at an intersection.

The suspects jumped out and took off on foot. A perimeter has been set up and a search is underway.

