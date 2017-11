Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. -- Deputies are investigating after an officer was hit and killed around 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

According to officials, the officer was attempting to deploy stop sticks during a police pursuit when he was hit by the suspect's vehicle.

The suspect was arrested at the scene.

The name of the deputy has not been released but FOX 17 was told that he was a 22-year veteran of the force.