Cyber Monday: your sales guide

(CNN Money) — If you didn’t get your deals fix with all the Black Friday sales, don’t worry: Cyber Monday is coming.

As more consumers prefer to shop online than in actual stores, retailers are offering some hefty online promotions this year to get people clicking.

In fact, Adobe expects Cyber Monday to be the biggest online shopping day in history, bringing in $6.6 billion in sales this year.

Shoppers can expect to get deals on TVs, electronics, toys and home goods.

Here’s a look at some of the deals coming:

Amazon

The online behemoth is offering thousands of deals across a variety of departments, including toys, electronics, clothes and home furnishings.

Amazon will offer more than 30 “Deals of the Day” on Monday along with thousands of “Lightning Deals,” which are sales that last for a limited period of time.

Cyber Monday is a big event for Amazon. Last year, shoppers ordered 740 items per second, according to the company.

Shoppers can scoop up a 49-inch 4K UHD smart TV for $329.99, a 40-inch smart TV for $179.99 and select videos games will be 60% off.

Many toys also will be discounted with some Hasbro games, Nerf products and Play-doh items up to 50% off. Select Lego sets will be 30%.

The company is also offering discounts on its own devices: The Echo Show will be $179.99, the Dot’s price tag will drop to $29.99 and the Fire HD 10 will be on sale for $99.99.

Shoppers using the company’s voice-command assistant Alexa can start getting some Cyber Monday deals on Sunday at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Wal-Mart

Walmart is offering thousands of deals on Cyber Monday, including some popular Black Friday sales.

The Samsung 58″ 4K Smart LED HDTV will be on sale for $598, the Straight Talk Samsung Galaxy S7 will be discounted to $299 and the Dyson DC59 Slim cord-free vacuum will be $60 off.

You can also get Bose QuietComfort noise-cancelling headphones for $179.

Toy shoppers can scoop up the Barbie Hello Dreamhouse for $199 and a self-balancing electric scooter hoverboard for $144.95.

Video gamers can score deals on a PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Gaming Console for $349 and the Xbox One S is on sale for $189.

Shoppers can start finding these deals at 12:00 a.m. ET on Monday.

Target

Target is offering 15% off sitewide on Monday and will continue to offer promotions all next week.

Tuesday will bring 40% bath and bedding products, cosmetics are on sale Wednesday, Thursday’s deal is 30% family outerwear and electronics will be on sale on Friday.

Among the sales will be a Samsung 50″ 4K Smart Ultra HD TV for $479.99, the Sony PlayStation 4 VR Gran Turismo Sport Bundle price tag will be slashed by $100 to $299.99 and the SodaStream Jet starter kit will be on sale for $49.99.

Many toys will also be on sale including 20% off select board games and some Lego, Pokemon and Nerf products will be discounted up to 50%.