DETROIT, Mich. – The Grand Rapids Catholic Central Cougars are leading the Edwardsburg Eddies 21-13 at the half.

Erik Grabow peeled off a 14-yard TD run just inside of two minutes left in the 2nd quarter to give the Cougars the eight point lead.

Nolan Fugate caught a 20-yard TD reception from Jack Bowen to start the scoring for Catholic Central. The Eddies answered with a 45-yard TD run of their own.

We’ll have more throughout the night here on FOX17Online.com .

Erik Grabow 14-yard TD run! CC 21, Edwardsburg 13 1:45 2nd Quarter. pic.twitter.com/EP15psp7eA — FOX 17 Blitz (@FOX17Blitz) November 25, 2017