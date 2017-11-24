Fans at Michigan/Ohio State game can be on new Fox show

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – If you are heading to the University of Michigan vs. Ohio State game, you have the chance the get on a new Fox Sports program that premiers next week.

Called 100,000 Cameras, all you need to do is record some of your experience at the game, or watching the game wherever you may be, and upload the video to social media using the hashtag #100kCams. Then, the show airs on December 2 and your video may be on TV.

Here’s a video explainer how this all works. Most importantly – no vertical video!