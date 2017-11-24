Grand Rapids Catholic Central runs to State Title

Posted 10:18 PM, November 24, 2017, by , Updated at 10:31PM, November 24, 2017

Grand Rapids Catholic Central - State Champs!

DETROIT, Mich — Grand Rapids Catholic Central beat Edwardsburg 42-31 Friday night to claim its 2nd straight Division 4 football state championship.

Nolan Fugate ran for 306 yards and 4 touchdowns and also caught a TD pass from Jack Bowen.

The Cougars trailed briefly late in the 1st quarter and early in the 2nd, but took the lead for good on a 1-yard Fugate run with 8:58 to play in the 3rd quarter. That touchdown was set up by a 42-yard Fugate run on 4th and 1 two plays earlier.

Catholic Central extends the state longest winning streak 20 games with the win. It is the 4th football state championship in school history for the Cougars.

