Grand Rapids Catholic Central runs to State Title

DETROIT, Mich — Grand Rapids Catholic Central beat Edwardsburg 42-31 Friday night to claim its 2nd straight Division 4 football state championship.

Nolan Fugate ran for 306 yards and 4 touchdowns and also caught a TD pass from Jack Bowen.

The Cougars trailed briefly late in the 1st quarter and early in the 2nd, but took the lead for good on a 1-yard Fugate run with 8:58 to play in the 3rd quarter. That touchdown was set up by a 42-yard Fugate run on 4th and 1 two plays earlier.

Catholic Central extends the state longest winning streak 20 games with the win. It is the 4th football state championship in school history for the Cougars.