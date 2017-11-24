Local boy passes out over 1,600 blankets to the homeless

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KALAMAZOO, Mich. -- A local boy is giving to others this holiday season, making sure homeless men and women in our area keep warm this winter.

This is the third year 11-year-old Sam VerHage has collected blankets for people in need in West Michigan. The goal was to collect and pass out 800 blankets, but he doubled that. The finally tally was 1,626 blankets.

"They liked comforters, homemade blankets," said VerHage. "One thing I think they really like is homemade comforters."

Audrey Bull was one of thousands who headed to Martin Luther King Jr. Park for a free blanket Friday.

“I have lovely blankets," said Bull. "I also have a blanket for Christmas, I can put on my table. It’s going to bring out my apartment, looking good.”

The leftover blankets will be donated to area shelters.

VerHage will be given a governor's proclamation next month for his hard work raising awareness about homeless.