× Local festival offering discounted laughs Friday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Many stores are offering deals on Friday, but LaughFest is also offering discounts to this year’s event.

Level 1 badges which allows patrons to see one headline and one feature show are $75, level 2 Badges which includes a LaughFest Friends Membership plus the level 1 benefits are $99 and the level 3 badges include all the level one benefits plus an additional headline and feature show and a pass the the opening party for $199.

The final deal is for the Level 4 Badges which include six shows with a ticket to the Signature Event, VIP perks and access to the Headliner’s Club for $449.

Those that purchase their passes Friday will also receive a free Michigan Awesome Tote.