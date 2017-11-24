Ravenna man reported missing

RAVENNA, Mich. – The Ottawa County Sheriff is asking for help in finding a missing Ravenna man.

Joshua Hipple, 45, was last seen Friday morning about 9:30 a.m. walking in the area of 144th Avenue and State Road in Crockery Township. Investigators say that Hipple is from Ravenna and may be heading there.

Hipple is 5’8″ tall, about 160 lbs. and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a maroon Ferris State sweatshirt with yellow writing on it.

Anyone with information as to Hipple’s whereabouts should call the Ottawa County Sheriff at 1-800-249-0911 or Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT or by texting to 274637.