Mom arrested after leaving child in car to shop

EMMETT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Battle Creek mother is behind bars after police say she left her 3-year-old in the car while she shopped.

This happened at the Harper Village shopping center.

Police say other shoppers alerted police about the child left alone inside the vehicle and were able to unlock the car doors and remove the child without injury.

An hour later, the mother returned to the car and was arrested.

Family members are now watching over the toddler while Child Protection Services investigates.

The mother is behind held at the Calhoun County Jail pending arraignment.