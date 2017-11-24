× NFL Viewing Guide Week 12 – Thanksgiving Leftovers

FOX 17 – Since we got our annual Thanksgiving dose of the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys, we get a little mix this weekend from the NFL on West Michigan television.

The Fox game was easily predicted…the Chicago Bears take on the Philadelphia Eagles at 1:00 p.m. Kevin Burkhardt and Charles Davis will have the call.

CBS has the doubleheader and in a weird twist, also has an NFC game. The early game for West Michigan is the Miami Dolphins at the New England Patriots, but the 4:25 p.m. game is the New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Rams with the #1 team of Jim Nantz and Tony Romo on the call.

We will start getting into “flex” games with networks changing out the Sunday night games. We’ll keep you posted.