NFL Viewing Guide Week 12 – Thanksgiving Leftovers

Posted 6:24 PM, November 24, 2017, by

What I'm sure we all look like watching the NFL on Sundays (file photo)

FOX 17 – Since we got our annual Thanksgiving dose of the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys, we get a little mix this weekend from the NFL on West Michigan television.

The Fox game was easily predicted…the Chicago Bears take on the Philadelphia Eagles at 1:00 p.m. Kevin Burkhardt and Charles Davis will have the call.

CBS has the doubleheader and in a weird twist, also has an NFC game.  The early game for West Michigan is the Miami Dolphins at the New England Patriots, but the 4:25 p.m. game is the New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Rams with the #1 team of Jim Nantz and Tony Romo on the call.

We will start getting into “flex” games with networks changing out the Sunday night games.  We’ll keep you posted.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s