Police ID victim killed in Thanksgiving crash

Posted 12:54 PM, November 24, 2017, by

CASCO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police have identified a man that was killed Thanksgiving in a crash at the intersection of 109th Avenue and 66th Street in Casco Township as Paul Hapke Jr., 63, from the Pullman area.

According to police, the female driver, 20, of the other vehicle involved was traveling south on 66th Street when she was unable to stop at a stop sign at 109th Avenue and struck Hapke’s pickup truck.

Hapke’s truck reportedly rolled multiple times before coming to a stop in a nearby field.

Due to possible charges, police aren’t releasing the name of the woman driver involved.

