Rosa Parks Ice Rink not opening Friday

Posted 2:33 PM, November 24, 2017, by , Updated at 02:39PM, November 24, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The highly anticipated opening of the ice rink at Rosa Parks Circle will have to wait, at least another day.

In a Facebook post, officials say that due to Friday’s sunshine and warm temperatures, the rink will not open this afternoon for the season as previously scheduled.  Depending on weather, they hope to open Saturday afternoon at Noon.

FOX 17’s Kevin Craig says that Saturday’s forecast is for partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the low to mid 40s.  Check the forecast here or on the FOX 17 Weather app.

