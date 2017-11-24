State news: 184 killed in Egypt mosque attack

Posted 8:20 AM, November 24, 2017, by , Updated at 09:20AM, November 24, 2017

EL-ARISH, Egypt (AP) — Israel is sending condolences to Egypt after 184 people were killed in an attack apparently by a group affiliated with the Islamic State on a mosque in the Sinai Peninsula.

Naftali Bennett, Israel’s education minister, said after the attack Friday that this “a time for international unity in the war on terror wherever it presents itself: Russia, Europe, the US, Israel and the Arab World — we have all been hurt by terror and must unite in our battle against it.”

Egyptian officials said militants in four off-road vehicles bombed the mosque and fired on worshippers.

Egypt has been battling militants in the restive Sinai region, including the Egyptian affiliate of the Islamic State.

Israel and Egypt signed a peace treaty in 1979 and maintain close security cooperation.

