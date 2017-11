× Woman, 63, dies in motorcycle crash

DELTON, Mich. — Just before 9:30 a.m. Friday police responded to a crash where a motorcyclist struck a tree.

According to police, the female driver, 63, suffered a head injury and passed away at the scene.

Officials tell FOX 17 that the woman was an inexperienced driver and speed may have been a factor.

Police are still investigating this incident and haven’t released the name of the victim.