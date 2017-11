× Woman, 82, dies from injuries after being struck by vehicle

EGELSTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An 82-year-old woman passed away after being hit by a vehicle near the E&A Grocery located on East Apple Avenue in Egelston Township.

Betty Jean Wolovek, 82, passed away from her injuries after being transported to Mercy Health, Hackley Campus.

It is unclear what led up to this incident but police said that alcohol does not appear to be factor.