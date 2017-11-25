× Berrien County motorist killed when car strikes tree

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. — An 80-year-old Sawyer man died when his car hit a tree Saturday morning.

At 8:40 a.m. Saturday, Berrien County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of a one-vehicle accident on Long Lake Road near Rangeline in Berrien Township. Upon arriving at the scene, deputies discovered the driver, James Braddock, 80, of Sawyer, dead.

The investigation showed that Braddock was driving a 2005 Lexus westbound on Long Lake Road when the vehicle drove off the roadway and struck a large tree. before coming to rest in the center of the roadway.

There was extensive damage done to the vehicle.

The Berrien County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Unit was activated. The crash remains under investigation.

Deputies said weather does not appear to be a factor in the crash.

The Pipestone Berrien Township Fire Department and Medic One assisted at the scene.