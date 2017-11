× Car drives through front of Arnie’s Restaurant

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A car drove through the front of a local restaurant on Saturday afternoon.

The incident occurred at about 1:15 p.m. Saturday at the Arnie’s Bakery and Restaurant at 2650 E. Beltline Ave. SE in Grand Rapids.

Employees told FOX 17 that nobody was injured.

They said the accident occurred when the female driver hit the accelerator instead of the brake.

The restaurant remains open for business.