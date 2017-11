× Crews battling fully-involved house fire

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Multiple agencies are responding to a fully-involved house fire.

The first came in at 4:29 AM for reports of a house fire in the 600 block of North 5th Street.

It is not clear if anyone was inside at the time of the fire.

We have a crew heading to the scene to learn more details. Stay with Fox 17 on air and online for the latest updates.