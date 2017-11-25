Man found shot to death; suspect at large

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. -- Police in Battle Creek are searching for a suspect behind a deadly shooting early Saturday morning.

It happened in the 300 block of Oneita Street around 1:11 a.m.

Officers found the victim, 41-year-old Fernando Devon Paige, laying in the road deceased from apparent gun shot wounds.

A dark colored car was last seen leaving the area.

Police say Paige was at a nearby home prior to being shot but it's not clear what led up to the shooting.

If you know anything call the Battle Creek Police Department at 269-781-0911 or Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.