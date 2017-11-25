Partly sunny Saturday afternoon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN – West Michigan will start the day off with some possible light rain showers in the very early morning hours. These showers will be a mist at best with more chances near Big Rapids around Rt.10. Mostly cloudy sky to kick off the day before clouds slowly break up with high pressure moving towards West Michigan last this evening. We will see some peaks of sunshine before the sun sets shortly after 5 p.m.

Overnight we will have a mostly to partly cloudy sky with dry conditions. Temperatures will drop into the upper 20s.

West Michigan will continue to see quiet and dry conditions through the biggest traveling and shopping weekend of the year. Above average temperatures remain through the entire 7-day forecast with a few chances to see temperatures in the lower 50s. A mostly dry week with a few chances for some rain showers on Tuesday and Thursday.