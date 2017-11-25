× Suspect who allegedly fatally struck Oakland County deputy during chase denied bond

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2-WJBK) —

A 22-year-old Macomb County man accused of fatally hitting an Oakland County Sheriff’s Deputy during a police chase on Thanksgiving Day was arraigned by video Saturday in Macomb County.

Christopher Berak, 22, was charged with first-degree premeditated homicide and murder of a peace officer.

According to investigators, Berak intentionally hit Deputy Eric Overall around 12:30 a.m. Thursday at M-15 and Seymour Lake Road while Deputy Overall was outside of his patrol car attempting to put down stop sticks down to help end the chase.

The chase started according to police when Berak walked into the Lapeer County Sheriff’s Department and made threats Wednesday night.

Because of what he had said, police deemed there was an imminent danger to the public.

The pursuit started there and went westbound to I-69 to southbound to M-15 into Oakland County. After Berak’s vehicle struck Deputy Overall, the suspect’s car rolled over and Berak was arrested on-scene.

On Saturday afternoon during his arraignment, Berak was denied bond.

According to court records from Macomb County, Berak has prior convictions for possession of marijuana and resisting officers.

During the arraignment, Berak’s court appointed attorney mentioned that he has a history of mental health conditions, and he is under the care of a psychiatrist.

He is due back in court Dec. 4. for a probable cause hearing in Oakland County.

Story by: WJBK/FOX-2 Detroit. Photos: Macomb County Sheriff’s Office ]

BRANDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office says a public visitation and funeral are planned for a deputy killed when he was struck by a vehicle being pursued by police.

Authorities say 50-year-old Deputy Eric Overall was outside his squad car shortly after midnight on Thursday preparing to deploy “stop sticks” designed to deflate vehicles’ tires at a Brandon Township intersection when he was struck by the fleeing suspect’s vehicle. The suspect’s vehicle rolled over and the driver was taken into custody at the scene. The visitation will be held 3-8 p.m. Monday at Mount Zion Church, 4900 Maybee Rd., in Independence Township. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church. Doors will open at 9:30 a.m. A private procession for family and co-workers will follow the service.