Suspect who allegedly fatally struck Oakland County deputy during chase denied bond

Christopher Berak Photo courtesy: Macomb County Sheriff's Office

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2-WJBK) —

A 22-year-old Macomb County man accused of fatally hitting an Oakland County Sheriff’s Deputy during a police chase on Thanksgiving Day was arraigned by video Saturday in Macomb County.

Christopher Berak, 22, was charged with first-degree premeditated homicide and murder of a peace officer.

According to investigators, Berak intentionally hit Deputy Eric Overall around 12:30 a.m. Thursday at M-15 and Seymour Lake Road while Deputy Overall was outside of his patrol car attempting to put down stop sticks down to help end the chase.

The chase started according to police when Berak walked into the Lapeer County Sheriff’s Department and made threats Wednesday night.

Because of what he had said, police deemed there was an imminent danger to the public.

The pursuit started there and went westbound to I-69 to southbound to M-15 into Oakland County. After Berak’s vehicle struck Deputy Overall, the suspect’s car rolled over and Berak was arrested on-scene.

On Saturday afternoon during his arraignment, Berak was denied bond.

According to court records from Macomb County, Berak has prior convictions for possession of marijuana and resisting officers.

During the arraignment, Berak’s court appointed attorney mentioned that he has a history of mental health conditions, and he is under the care of a psychiatrist.

He is due back in court Dec. 4. for a probable cause hearing in Oakland County.

BRANDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office says a public visitation and funeral are planned for a deputy killed when he was struck by a vehicle being pursued by police.

Authorities say 50-year-old Deputy Eric Overall was outside his squad car shortly after midnight on Thursday preparing to deploy “stop sticks” designed to deflate vehicles’ tires at a Brandon Township intersection when he was struck by the fleeing suspect’s vehicle. The suspect’s vehicle rolled over and the driver was taken into custody at the scene.

The visitation will be held 3-8 p.m. Monday at Mount Zion Church, 4900 Maybee Rd., in Independence Township. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church. Doors will open at 9:30 a.m.

A private procession for family and co-workers will follow the service.

UPDATE:

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. — The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office says Deputy Eric Overall was the 22-year department veteran who was struck and killed Thursday morning while deploying “Stop Sticks” on M-15, in Brandon Township.

The Sheriff’s Office says on its Facebook page the Medical Examiner has ruled the death a homicide, and determined he died from blunt-force trauma. Police say Overall was well off the roadway when he was hit. Investigators think the suspect “deliberately ran down Deputy Overall, swerving to hit him.”

The suspect is 22 years old and from Macomb Township, according to police. They say he’s being housed at the Macomb County Jail, and the Sheriff’s Special Investigations Unit will be seeking a warrant request from the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office on Saturday. The Sheriff’s Office says the suspect has four prior convictions for Possession of Marijuana, and a conviction for Resisting and Obstructing Police.

GoFundMe account has been set up in Deputy Overall’s memory, to assist his family. Overall lived in Genesee County. Police say he was recently married, and has one adult son. Funeral arrangements are pending.

—-EARLIER VERSION:

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. — Deputies are investigating after an officer was hit and killed around 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

According to officials, the officer was attempting to deploy stop sticks during a police pursuit when he was hit by the suspect’s vehicle.

The suspect was arrested at the scene.

The name of the deputy has not been released but FOX 17 was told that he was a 22-year veteran of the force.

