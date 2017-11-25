× West Catholic rolls past Swan Valley, wins 5th straight state championship

DETROIT, Mich — The West Catholic Falcons have become only the third MHSAA football team in state history to win five state titles in a row after defeating Saginaw Swan Valley at Ford Field on Saturday.

West Catholic was quick to set a tone on offense early in the first quarter, completing a 40-yard pass from Gaetano Vallone to Nick Dorato. That would lead to another pass from Vallone to Zack Lee for a 32-yard touchdown, putting the Falcons up 7-0 with 9:30 left in the first quarter.

West Catholic would hold Swan Valley scoreless throughout the first quarter before being stopped themselves inside the 10-yard line, leading to a field goal from Brendan Wood that made the lead 10-0 for the Falcons.

Early second quarter it was the West Catholic defense that would lead to more points. Zaavon Scott was able to intercept the ball on a 3rd and 16 for Swan Valley and return the interception for a touchdown, putting West Catholic up 17-0 with 11:11 to go in the 2nd quarter.

Late in the 2nd quarter, West Catholic would again find the end zone with a 28-yard touchdown pass from Vallone to Jack Schichtel, making it 24-0 at the half.

Early in the 3rd quarter, an interception by West Catholic’s Mitchell Doyle would lead to a Gaetano Vallone 5-yard touchdown run, making the score 31-0 Falcons at that point.

Another interception for West Catholic, this time from Zaavon Scott, his second of the game, would lead to a West Catholic field goal with 7:39 left in the 3rd quarter. Falcons led 34-0 at that point.

Saginaw Swan Valley would add a touchdown late in the 3rd quarter, making the final score 34-7 West Catholic.