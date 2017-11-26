× Deputies: Alcohol likely factor in deadly crash

SPARTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a crash that claimed the life of a woman and injured four others.

It happened late Saturday night around 11: 45 p.m. at the intersection of Sparta Avenue NW and Ball Creek Road.

Witnesses tell deputies that a car driven by Ralph Edward Reichard Jr., of Newaygo, crossed the center line and struck an SUV head-on. He was taken to the hospital with numerous injuries

Reichard’s passenger Christina Gray Kent, of Cedar Springs, died from her injuries at the scene.

All four people inside the SUV were hospitalized with injuries.

Alcohol is believe to have been a factor in the crash.