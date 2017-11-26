GoFundMe started to rebuild iconic sporting goods store

Posted 5:33 AM, November 26, 2017, by , Updated at 05:37AM, November 26, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Fire investigators are still trying to figure out what sparked a massive fire at a business early Saturday.

FOX 17 began recieving multiple calls into our newsroom about the blaze around 6:30 a.m. after Prep Sports Centre caught fire in the 800 block of Hollywood Street NE.

Crews say that fire started in the basement  forcing crews to run hoses across Plainfield Avenue shutting it down for some time.

“We had to shut down Plainfield Avenue down. It was our best water supply, its a larger water main,” Grand Rapids Fire Captain Jack Johnson said. “Some of these side streets are a little smaller and had minor issues of our pumps losing pressure but it didn’t affect the fire fight at all but anytime you have to run a hose line across a major street like Plainfield, you have to shut it down.”

Still no word on what sparked the blaze but luckily no one was hurt.

Meantime, a GoFundMe page has been set up to help the owners rebuild.

