Grand Rapids businesses participate in Small Business Saturday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Businesses across West Michigan participated in Small Business Saturday this weekend. It’s an opportunity for shoppers to interact and support with locally owned businesses.

Several businesses took part in the Small Business Saturday event called Avenue of the Arts along Division between Fulton and Weathy Streets, including Rockwell Republic.

“68% of money spent usually goes to the local community. Cool numbers, you spend a $100 tab, $68 is going to go back into the community,” said John Beckett with Rockwell Republic.

Employees agreed at Brothers Leather Supply Co., which also participated in the event. Marketing Strategist Joseph McKeown said supporting local businesses is important.

“We love being part of the community,” said McKeown. “We love being known we’re from Grand Rapids, and being able to give back to the community and offer deals to people that may not be able to offer these products regularly.”

McKeown said when people stopped by, not only did people get to check out their specials, but as part of the event, shoppers can upgrade a passport. “They give us heart stickers to put on those passports, you gather as many as you can from visiting small businesses around and you can win prizes.”