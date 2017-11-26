× Hark Up Christmas Show returning next weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The yearly Christmas celebration, Hark Up, will be returning to the stage at Richard and Helen DeVos Center for Arts and Worship December 1st-3rd.

This year’s theme is ‘He Came Down’.

This high energy show is a musical celebration of the Christmas story of Jesus’ birth.

Some musical talents featured are the 25+ piece Hark Up Horns Big Band, The Unity High School String Ensemble, The Hark Up Choir, The Hudsonville Christian Middle School Children’s Choir, Dance Dimensions, The Torrey Thomas Dancers, and The Arden Irish Dancers.

Featured soloists this year are Bob Wells, Shannon Dykstra, Lisa Butler, Geoff Hansen, Tobin Colin and Bryan Fischer.

Tickets range from $12-$65.

The shows are December 1st at 7:30 PM, December 2nd at 3:00 PM and 7:30 PM, and December 3rd at 3:00 PM.

Tickets are available here.