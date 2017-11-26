× Local students chosen for “Lunch With a Cop” in Hastings

HASTINGS, Mich. — The Hasting City Police Department has announced their “Lunch With a Cop” winners.

The six students were nominated by the middle and elementary schools in the Hastings School District.

Students were nominated for being leaders in the classroom by showing great behavior, work ethics, and always being willing to help their teachers and classmates.

The students picked lunches from Applebee’s, Mexican Connection, Burger King, Richie’s, Season Grille, and Dynasty Buffet.

The Hastings Police Officers participating are Chief Jeff Praff, Deputy Chief Dale Boulter, Sgt Kris Miller, and Officer Josh Sensiba.

The following students were the winners of this round of “Lunch With a Cop”:

Micheal Leffew (HMS)

Aden Armstrong (Central)

Kaden Main (Star)

Jay Henney (Northeastern)

Kyle Lambert (Southeastern)

Bella Strimback(St Rose)