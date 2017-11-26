Michigan State working to sweeten Stevia’s taste, US yield

Posted 7:09 AM, November 26, 2017, by
MSU Accused of Mishandling Sex Cases

File photo

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State University researchers are leading an effort to improve the taste of a natural sweetener, and sweeten its yield in the United States.
The East Lansing school has received a $3.2 million grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture for its work with Stevia, a leafy green perennial that researchers say produces roughly 25 sweet-tasting compounds. They aim to improve its flavor profile at the molecular level, probe consumer preferences and determine best farming practices and areas to grow it.
The university says in a release that most Stevia consumed stateside is grown in China. U.S. food and beverage manufacturers who use it seek domestically sourced ingredients.
Michigan State scientists are working with researchers at North Carolina State, Alabama A&M and Fort Valley State universities.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s