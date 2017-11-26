Mostly sunny Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN – West Michigan will start the day off with a few clouds along the lakeshore and we all could see some high cumulus clouds throughout the day. Other than a few clouds the area will have a mostly sunny sky with high pressure nearby. Temperatures start off cold with some possible frost on car windshields but will work to above average temperatures once again. Afternoon highs are expected to be in the middle 40s.

After midnight winds will diminish and become light as we remain with a mostly clear sky. Temperatures will drop below freezing near 30 degrees. Some patchy fog can develop overnight and be around during your Monday morning commute. This will lead to a mostly cloudy feel to start the work week before we see mostly sunny skies again Monday afternoon.

West Michigan will continue to see quiet and dry conditions through the beginning of the work week. Above average temperatures remain through the entire 7-day forecast with a few chances to see temperatures in the lower 50s. A mostly dry week with a few chances for some rain showers on Tuesday and Thursday.