New report shows GRCC has great economic impact on West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A recent study finds that Grand Rapids Community College has a significant economic impact in both Kent and Ottawa counties.

The study was done by EMSI, a leading provider of economic impact studies and labor market data.

It looked at GRCC’s economic impact through its students, employees and alumni. Analysts used GRCC financial and academic data from the 2015-16 fiscal year and reports from the Census Bureau and U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics in reaching their conclusions.

The study found that the college adds 413.5 million in total income to the economy in Kent and 34.3 million in Ottawa County.

It also noted that the average earnings of a student with an associate degree from GRCC earns 10,000 dollars more a year than someone with a high school diploma or equivalent.

President Bill Pink says, “These reports show that our college is truly woven into the fabric of Kent County, Ottawa County, and West Michigan.”